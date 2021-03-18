Special measures being considered to improve vaccine take-up in West Berkshire

Vaccine take-up was discussed at Monday's meeting of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board – and special measures are being considered to improve it.

The West Berkshire Council group met to scrutinise developments in the local pandemic response.

In general, the vaccination rollout has mirrored progress nationally with some notable successes, the meeting was told.

Statistics were presented by NHS Berkshire West chief information officer Katie Summers, who oversees the vaccine equalities response in the district.

She revealed that, as of March 10, 97.1 per cent of the West Berkshire over-80s cohort have been vaccinated.

Even among the 50 to 59 age group, who had only been invited for vaccination three days prior to the statistics being compiled, 28.6 per cent were reported to have received the jab.

However, areas of concern were also highlighted.

Vaccine take-up of among the district's ethnic and cultural communities was varied.

Among the 60 to 69 age group, 74.4 per cent of people who self-identified as of Indian heritage had been vaccinated – close to the white British figure of 77.8 per cent.

This fell to 40 per cent for members of the Caribbean community, 48.3 per cent among those of African background and just 19.5 per cent among those of 'any other Asian background'.

The disparity was less prominent among younger age groups.

The vaccination rate among the 50 to 59 cohort of British Pakistani (28.3 per cent) and Afro-British (25.6 per cent) respondents paralleled the 'white British' (30.9 per cent) figure.

Mrs Summers said that health planners were considering various measures to equalise vaccination outcomes. Among these was an outreach programme to different communities, with targeted 'pop-up clinics'.

She said: "The one key thing that we've identified is saying that, actually, when we're doing a vaccination you need to have the information given to a specific group – say if that's from the black African or black Caribbean communities – it's got to come from a professional from their own cultures.

"One thing that we're going to be trying to do is link up GPs, pharmacists, nurses, care staff, who have actually given out a vaccine to actually promote to those actual community leaders information on how they can then promote the vaccination programme themselves.

"The final thing that we're looking at is actually how do we support, therefore, organising targeted vaccination clinics?

"The work of the actual Newbury Racecourse has been fantastic.

"It was one of the late start-ups, but given the fact that where you've got to, they've done fantastic pieces of work to date.

"Do people feel safe to go into a mass vaccination centre?

"One thing we're looking at is organising pop-up clinics.

"The pop-up clinics could be based in faith groups, whether that be temples, mosques, churches, community centres.

"That survey we're doing is going to ask them about where they would feel comfortable to be vaccinated."