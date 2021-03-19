Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 19, 2021
Fri, 19 Mar 2021
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,212 – an increase of three in the past 24 hours.
West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 14 is 32.2, with 51 cases in the seven days to March 14.
The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
The Government dashboard says that 22,263,732 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 18, with 2,011,070 having a second dose up to this date.
The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,285,684, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,802.
Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,026.
The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 101.
The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 146,487 as of Friday, March 5.
