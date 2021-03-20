Second coronavirus doses to be offered from Newbury Racecourse vaccination centre next month

Second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations from the Newbury Racecourse hub will begin next month, as the centre announced it has administered 30,000 vaccinations.

The news follows the Government announcing a slow-down in vaccination rates next month.

In a social media post the Newbury Vaccination Centre said: "We will be starting to roll out second doses to all those who have received their first, at the beginning of April, starting with the most vulnerable, so group 1 and working through the groups the same way as we have for first doses.

"If you have already received your vaccination at one of the mass vaccination centres or do not wish to take up the offer, please let your GP know so that they can offer the appointment to someone else."

The centre is also offering appointments to people in Group 9, those aged 50 and over.

People in groups 1-8 are being asked to contact their surgery via their websites if have not heard from their GP by phone, text or letter.

The Government announced earlier this week that there would be a slowdown in vaccinations during April, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying the UK's supply had been affected by a delayed shipment from India.

The Newbury centre encouraged people in Group 9 who have received a text link from their GP to book an appointment to get their first dose appointment booked in to one of its clinics next week.

It said that it was planning three or four full-day clinics next week and there would be plenty of appointments available.