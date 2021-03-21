Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 21, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,220 – an increase of two in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 16 is 29, with 46 cases in the seven days to March 16.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 27,630,970 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 20, with 2,228,772 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,296,583, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 5,312.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,155.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 33.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 146,487 as of Friday, March 5.