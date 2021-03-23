West Berkshire to join moment of reflection today

IT is a year to the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown. And the country will stand in silence for a minute of reflection to remember those who have died.

Schools and businesses across the district will pause at noon as part of charity Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection, which also has the backing of Mr Johnson.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe will stand outside the Town Hall in Market Place to mark the occasion, while councillors and staff at West Berkshire Council will also take part.

Staff at West Berkshire Community Hospital will also pause at noon to remember and reflect on the challenges faced by themselves and their NHS colleagues across the country in the past 12 months.

Leader of the district council Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said: “On this day our thoughts will be for the people who have sadly died – particularly for those from our own community. We will also think about the people who have suffered a bereavement and are unable to mark the passing of their loved ones in the usual way with friends and family, because of the need to socially distance and the necessary restrictions on gatherings and travel.

“Living with the pandemic has been extremely difficult for us all, regardless of our age or circumstances. Now that we have reached a point where we can slowly and cautiously follow the roadmap out of lockdown, we reflect on the lives that have been lost and sacrifices that have been made.

"The National Day of Reflection serves as a reminder to us all to consider how best we can support the people we know who have lost someone close during the most challenging of times that many of us have ever known.”

In addition to the minute’s silence at noon, people are invited to join a nationwide “beacon of remembrance” from their own doorsteps, by beaming mobile phones and torches into the night sky at 8pm.

To find out more about the National Day of Reflection and the various ways to mark it, visit the Marie Curie’s website: https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection

For information on wellbeing initiatives and support for people who are struggling to cope visit the council’s mental health and wellbeing resources on https://info.westberks.gov.uk/article/30864