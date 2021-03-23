Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 20

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Three people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to March 12 but registered up to March 20, show that all three deaths occurred in hospital.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 317.

Of the 317 people who have died, 216 died in hospitals, 83 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

