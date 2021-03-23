Coronavirus update: Newbury Vaccination Centre plea to Cohorts 1-9 and over 50s to get their jabs booked

Newbury Vaccination Centre has sent out a plea to anyone over 50 or who fits into any of the Cohorts 1-9, to book their vaccination appointment.

Posting on their Facebook page, the administration team said: "First dose vaccines are going to be much less during April so this week’s clinics are likely to be the last, for a while. So if you want to get your first one done, don't delay and get that appointment booked today. Clinics for this week have been released and there are plenty of appointments."

The vaccination centre has worked hard over the last few days to make sure that everyone who fits into Cohorts 1-9 has been contacted and offered the opportunity to book an appointment for their first Covid-19 vaccination.

The post goes on to say: "Most of you will have received a text from your GP surgery with a link asking you to click and follow the steps in order to book and confirm your appointment. Those of you who we do not have a mobile number for will have been telephoned. If you have not been contacted and feel that you should have then please contact your GP practice via the form on their website and they will be in touch. Please ensure that they have the right contact details for you, in particular your mobile phone number, if you have one."

The team also asks that if you have already received your vaccine from one of the mass vaccination centres or do not want to have it, to please click on the decline option so that the slot can be offered to someone else.

Second dose clinics will be starting in early April and they will be starting to contact those patients who had their first dose in mid to late January or early February over the next few weeks.

The centre also wanted to remind people that it is incredibly important that you receive both doses of the vaccine to ensure maximum protection and please make sure you keep your appointment.