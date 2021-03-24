Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 24, 2021

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,248 – an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 19 is 27.1, with 43 cases in the seven days to March 19.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 28,653,523 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 23, with 2,532,839 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,312,908, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 5,605.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,382.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 98.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 148,125 as of Friday, March 12.

