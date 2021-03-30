Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Two people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending March 19, with the death registered up to March 27.

One of the deaths occurred in a hospital and the other in a home. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 247.

The ONS data shows that 134 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 92 in care homes, 16 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

March Full Worm Super Moon

March Full Worm Moon will peak this weekend

Lorry drivers 'using town as a toilet'

Traffic - Phil Cannings

Fire crews battle brewery blaze

Fire crews battle brewery blaze

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of March 26

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of March 26

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33