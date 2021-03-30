Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus: What we know

There were no deaths from coronavirus in Basingstoke and Deane in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures shows deaths occurring up to March 19 but registered up to March 27.

The total number of deaths in the borough remains at 317.

Of the 317 people who have died, 216 died in hospitals, 83 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

March Full Worm Super Moon

March Full Worm Moon will peak this weekend

Lorry drivers 'using town as a toilet'

Traffic - Phil Cannings

Fire crews battle brewery blaze

Fire crews battle brewery blaze

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of March 26

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of March 26

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33