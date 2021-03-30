Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 27

There were no deaths from coronavirus in Basingstoke and Deane in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures shows deaths occurring up to March 19 but registered up to March 27.

The total number of deaths in the borough remains at 317.

Of the 317 people who have died, 216 died in hospitals, 83 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.