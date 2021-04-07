Foster mum Hannah is Newbury Vaccination Centre's Volunteer of the Week

HANNAH Moss is the Newbury Vaccination Centre’s Volunteer of the Week and will be a familiar cheery face to the many patients who have visited the hub for their jab, as she is usually to be found greeting them as they enter the building.

The volunteer leads said they nominated Mrs Moss because “she is always outside in her snowsuit on front door reception with a smile and a cheery word”, with another commenting “nothing is too much trouble for her” and “she really goes the extra mile greeting people”.

Mrs Moss, 40, said she got involved in the centre early on and like most volunteers she wanted to help get the process done: “The more people that help the quicker we will get back to normal.”

Mrs Moss, who lives in Winterbourne, is a stay-at-home mother for her two boys Lorenzo, aged nine, and Valentino, who turned eight last week.

She also fosters teenage children.

She said: “I can have up to two children at any time and have been fostering for the last four or five years.

“I currently have one 16-year-old and I find it really satisfying.

“Fostering has slowed down because of Covid, because the children aren’t at school, so there are not so many referrals. Another one of the hidden side effects of the pandemic.”

Mrs Moss said of volunteering: “It’s a very uplifting experience.

“Fellow volunteers are like-minded people and the patients are all lovely and just so grateful.

“In fact that has really surprised me – the number of people who turn up with donations for the volunteers to say thank you.

“We had one lovely lady last week who, after she had had her jab, went around giving the volunteers Easter eggs.”

Mrs Moss has been home-schooling her two boys for much of the past year and her greatest wish is to get back to normality for their sakes.

“It’s not just about the schooling,” she said.

“They are missing out on playdates, birthday parties and all the interaction with their peers which contribute to their normal development.

“They need to be able to let off steam.”

For herself, Mrs Moss says she is most looking forward to a holiday.

“I can’t wait for some sunshine,” she said. “I am outside at the volunteer centre meeting and greeting and, yes, it is very cold at the moment, which is why I have my snowsuit on.

“But I’m hoping I will continue with my role as it gets warmer.

“I won’t have to wear my cold weather suit and I can enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.”