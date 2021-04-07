Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of April 7, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 6,311.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to April 2 is 20.2, with 32 cases in the seven days to April 2.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 31,707,594 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of April 6, with 5,683,509 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,367,291, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 2,763.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,927.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 45.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 149,168 as of Friday, March 19.