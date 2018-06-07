Gerrards Cross enjoy a seven wicket victory against Falkland

ANOTHER mediocre batting display saw Falkland slip to their third Thames Valley League Division 1 defeat of the season.

Falkland were comprehensively outplayed by Gerrards Cross, who won by seven wickets, and they will be glad to see the back of the 50-over campaign.

After winning the toss and batting first, Falkland were in trouble straight away as they lost both Zafer Ali and Bruce Martin in the first two overs.

Worse was to come as in-form Antum Naqvi and Jim Ettridge soon followed, leaving Falkland all but down and out at 22-4.

A partnership of 43 between Jim Shaw and Nick Benwell gave Falkland some hope before Shaw was bowled for eight.

Daminda Kolugala came back into some form and scored a useful 30 before he was also bowled.

All the time Benwell was at the other end, watching everything unfold and showing the batsmen how it should be done.

After a fine and patient 59 he was unluckily run out and was the seventh man out with the score on 127.

Although the tail wagged slightly, with Charlie Dale (14no) and Bobby Malik (17) taking the total to 150, it was a below-average score.

Falkland needed a fast start, but instead it was Gerrards Cross who took the initiative.

Although Martin and Dale bowled well, the wickets never came and runs continued to flow.

The introduction of spin slowed the rate down slowly, but only produced three wickets with all the Gerrards batsmen hitting anything loose to the boundary.

The pick of the Falkland bowlers was Shaw with 1-26 off eight overs and Naqvi with 1-19 off three.

It was a total that never looked like being defended and Gerrards reached their total for the loss of only three wickets in the 37th over.

Falkland will now be hoping that the longer format brings a return to winning ways as they entertain high-flying Cove on Saturday.