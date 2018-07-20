Plenty of positives for Falkland

FALKLAND captain Jason Williams believes there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s Thames Valley League Division 1 draw with Stoke Green last weekend.

Stoke won the toss and elected to bat first as they set the early pace in order to keep the pressure on leaders Cookham Dean.

Stoke’s Dan Simpson and Luqman Butt both scored 97 as Stoke Green eventually finished on 321-6.

Butt was unbeaten and Williams believes the game management from the opposition captain could have been better.

Williams said: “Unfortunately the Stoke Green captain had no intention of making it a competitive game, batting as long as he did and declaring well over 300.

“The excuse for staying out there for so long was to allow his player to reach 100, but he declared with Butt on 97, so it was a pretty pointless exercise, especially given the fact they are trying to get promotion and that we are no threat to them in the league.”

Falkland’s Khalid Zafar Malik took four of the six wickets from his 17 overs.

David Bloor and Malik both scored 46 and Malik was there at the crease with Williams as Falkland finished on 204-7, securing a draw to keep them 10 points above the relegation zone.

Williams added: “On that sort of pitch, they were never going to bowl us out, so we decided to get to 200 to reach the maximum batting points, which we successfully did. “So I am quite happy, especially given how the results around us went.”

Falkland are now undefeated in six games and, with a number of crucial games taking place in the next couple of weeks, Williams feels his squad will get stronger.

He said: “Availability has been the main reason for not fielding our strongest side, but all the lads have put in their best efforts and that has shown on the results.

“With the summer holidays starting, we will now be at virtual full strength for the remainder of the season.”

On Saturday, Falkland face Slough 2nd, who sit in the relegation zone, before facing North Maidenhead, who remain one place above.