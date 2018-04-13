What's on this weekend

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Mayor of Newbury’s charity coffee morning, Town Hall council chamber. A cup of coffee and a slice of homemade cake for £2. Everyone welcome

Music Memories, The Crucible Sports and Social Club, Hambridge Road, Newbury, 7pm-11pm

Teen rangers session, Bowdown Woods, 10am to 1pm. Youngsters between the ages of 12 and 16 years are invited to come and join in a free Teen Rangers session to discover how to protect woodland wildlife by looking after our local wild spaces. Booking is essential via the Wildlife Trust’s website www.bbowt.org.uk/whats-on or by email to wbll@bbowt.org.uk Tools and other equipment are provided by the Wildlife Trust

(Saturday and Sunday) Passive Resistance, a new play by Ros Clow, set in 1903 and performed by The Resurrection Players at the Phoenix Centre, Newtown Road. Matinée 3pm, £8 with refreshments. Evening performance 7pm, £10 including wine. Sunday, matinée only. Tickets from the Corn Exchange 08455 218 218

(Saturday and Sunday) All About Dogs Show, Newbury Showground, 9.30am-5pm. UK’s largest festival

for dogs and dog lovers – family entertainment, expert advice and shopping.

www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk

(Saturday and Sunday) Newbury Garden Show, Newbury Showground. Beautiful blooms and quality plants at discount prices. Family entertainment in the Main Arena – from a Wild West Show to a Falconry Experience, there's something for all ages. Gates open from 10am to 5pm and free parking is available. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are on sale now. They are priced at £9 for adults (advanced tickets £7.50), £8 for senior citizens (advanced tickets £6.50) and £2 for children (advanced tickets free). For more information and to book, visit www.aztecgardenshow.co.uk

Ramsbury Horticultural Society Spring Show and Bowls Club Fete, 2pm to 5pm, Memorial Hall, High Street, Ramsbury

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Sunday afternoon Concert – Mike Hall. 3pm, AWE Theatre, Tadley RG7 4PR. £8/door. Sylvia (0118) 932 3971. At main gate – ask for theatre