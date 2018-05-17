Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Open garden in Burghclere next month

CITIZENS Advice West Berkshire is running a series of fundraising events to plug the gap left by the withdrawal of council funding. 

The first is an open garden event at Rosella Cottage, Winchester Road, Burghclere, RG20 9D2, on Saturday, June 3.

Admission requires a £2 donation, with homemade cakes and tea available throughout the afternoon. 

The owner is hoping to have a miniature railway running to give short rides around the garden, which is open from 2.30pm until 4.30pm. 

For more information, or to buy tickets, email marigold.jaques@btinternet.com

