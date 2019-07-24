Festival gadgetry

TENT tick, wellies tick, food carrier tick, sleeping bags tick... the list is endless, but you’ve finally got all your gear together and you’re heading off to the festival site. Here are a few extra gadgets that may or may not come in handy and you'll find them all online

Yellowstone luminous tent pegs, from £3.50

You're coming back late after the headline act has finished and the lights have gone down. These tent pegs will show up in the night and stop you from tripping over in the dark



Anker PowerPort Solar Charger, 21W - prices vary from £30 - £60 depending on what size you want

Simply place it in direct sunlight and once it’s had time to catch some rays you can charge a completely dead phone to full power in about three and a half hours. There is also an eyelet in each corner of the device, so you can safely pin it down with tent pegs.

Ion8 leakproof water bottle, £9

Flips open with one hand and can lock closed for safety, so you don’t have to stop dancing. It has a soft feel for grip and carry strap. Fits any cup holder or kid’s backpack. Drinks bottle is dishwasher safe and suitable for hot or cold drinks

Waterproof Fold-Up Blanket, prices and sizes vary but around £15

Let’s face it, the chances of rain during the festival season are fairly high. These handy waterproof under layer blankets come in handy when you need to rest your legs, but don’t fancy sitting in the mud.

Solar shower, anything from £5 (might not be very robust) to £100+

Fill it with water, hang it up and the insulating fabric uses solar power to heat up the water inside – undo the valve and wash away. Simples!

Large wheeled camping trolley, prices and sizes vary starting from around £50

Not only brilliant for transporting everything from the car to the tent, but also great for little ones who get tired feet, or need somewhere to rest while you carry on dancing

Easy Up baby booster £25

With the compact and portable Easy Up Booster, your toddler can sit comfortably on any chair, anytime, everywhere.

AND FOR A BIT OF FUN...

Laser Finger Beams, from £3

You want to stand out in the crowd so these lighting features can be slipped onto each finger to create your own personal lighting show. Each Laser Finger Beam ring has a built in super bright LED torch in red, white, green and blue and stay on your fingers using the small elastic bands.

WonderBag, from £50

The Wonderbag allows food that has been brought to the boil to finish cooking in the bag, wherever you are and without any additional energy. Filled with recycled foam, the Wonderbag is weighs around 1kg, so is easy to transport around and is machine washable on cold, for any spills.

Festival Feet, from £2.95

Keep your feet and footwear safe from your wet and muddy surroundings, but stay stylishly funky with thesethrowaway shoe covers. Simply slip the cover over your shoes when things get messy and tie the laces for a mud-free festival.