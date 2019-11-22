Free entry to National Trust sites

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

National Lottery players can go to Sandham Memorial Chapel and Basildon Park

NATIONAL Lottery punters can get free entry to a host of National Trust attractions as the lottery gives thanks to its players.

Visitors to the Sandham Memorial Chapel in Burghclere can get free admission on November 23, 24 and 29, while Basildon Park goers can enter for free from November 23 to 29.

Just take along any National Lottery ticket or scratchcard – old or new.

The deals are part of a project thanking lottery players for raising more than £40bn for good causes over the past 25 years.

The full list of participating attractions can be found at www.thankstoyou.org.uk

The promotions are part of The National Lottery’s birthday celebrations which are running until December 6.

