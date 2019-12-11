Festive family outing - the light trail at Stourhead

A MILE-LONG festive trail at Stourhead, near Warminster, showcases 17 Christmas themed installations, including 12 Days of Christmas created by local willow artist Woody Fox, a scented Fire Garden and the sensory splendour of Squid Soup’s Feast of Light.

The trail also features a Laser Garden and the popular Cathedral of Light featuring thousands of bud-lights. Carol of the Bells, which is created from over 550 spheres of light, lights up the grounds and illuminates the famous Palladian Bridge, which featured in the 2005 production of Pride and Prejudice.

Culture Creative’s Zoe Bottrell said: “Creating the illuminated trail at Stourhead took almost three weeks of round-the-clock work by our amazing team and nine months of planning. We worked with award-winning lighting designers and artists from all over the world creating this interactive and immersive trail.

“We took inspiration from Stourhead’s stunning landscape and sought to showcase the gardens and parkland in a way that will enchant and delight visitors of all ages,” she added.

National Trust property Stourhead is just over an hour's drive away from Newbury, in Stourton, Warminster, BA12 6QE

Open on selected dates until December 30, 2019

Tickets: advance from: adult £18, child £12, family £56, under 3s and carers free

www.christmasatstourhead.co.uk

