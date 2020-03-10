Easter fun and British Science Week activities on board Portsmouth's Mary Rose

PORTSMOUTH'S Mary Rose has lined up an exciting season of events this spring.

From Science Week in March to an audience with King Henry VIII this Easter, this varied line-up of activities at Portsmouth’s top attraction will bring the story of the renowned Tudor warship to life.

In celebration of British Science Week, between Friday 13th and Sunday 15th March the Mary Rose will invite visitors to observe the science behind the conservation of the 500-year old ship.

In collaboration with Zeiss Microscopy, the museum will offer close-up microscopic analysis of some genuine Tudor artefacts raised along with the ship over 37 years ago. Visitors will learn all about the scientific techniques used to protect the collection - of which there are over 19,000 objects - today.

The Mary Rose is committed to bringing its story to life for as many visitors as possible, and so there will be further Relaxed Openings on the mornings of Sunday, March 22 and Friday, April 24. These events are designed to enhance the museum experience for visitors with visual impairments or other physical and medical conditions, and will be held from 10am-noon.

Enjoy a brush with the Mary Rose on Sunday, March 29, when the museum hosts a Paint Party.

Following a private guided tour of the world-class exhibition and galleries, inspired guests will be paired with an artistic instructor from Paint Chill Co as they prepare to create their very own masterpiece. Participants will create a painting of the decorative tents depicted on the Cowdray Engraving (a contemporary illustration of the Battle of the Solent). The event is open to all painting abilities, and all artists’ materials will be provided - along with tea and coffee.

The Mary Rose’s ground-breaking Many Faces of Tudor England exhibition has been extended until Tuesday, March 31. The exhibition illustrates the museum’s most recent scientific and genealogical research into the crew of the ship, and uncovers a true picture of diversity in Tudor England.

The popular Shipwreck Explorers returns for the Easter Holidays between Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 19. This immersive and educational experience invites children to learn all about life on board the Mary Rose through a series of exciting challenges: will they be able to sniff out the rotten medicine, or prepare the correct banquet for the crew?

Winners will receive a Pop Badge, and you may also get the chance to see King Henry VIII, who will regale visitors with his stories.

Tickets for The Mary Rose can be purchased from www.MaryRose.org or from The Mary Rose Visitor Centre or museum reception. A 20% discount is automatically applied on tickets purchased in advance from the website.