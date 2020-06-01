Record number of care homes sign up for Wildlife Trusts' 30 Days Wild challenge

A RECORD number of around 430,000 people are, so far, set to participate in The Wildlife Trusts’ 30 Days Wild challenge which begins today, Monday, June 1 – and more than 1100 care homes have registered to take part, twice as many as last year.

30 Days Wild is the UK’s biggest nature challenge and encourages everyone to do something that connects them to nature every single day during the month of June.

More than one million people have taken part since the annual initiative started in 2015.

Recent research* shows that taking part in 30 Days Wild not only significantly increases people’s happiness, health and sense of nature – but that these positive increases are sustained beyond the life of the challenge – for a minimum of two months after it is over. The people who benefit most are those who have a relatively weak connection with nature at the start.

The Wildlife Trusts provide free online activity packs to help participants of all ages find new, easy ways of noticing nature – even while social distancing. Special resources are available for care home residents to help them enjoy their grounds; these were developed after a Derbyshire care home group discovered significant benefits when their residents’ lives included more time outdoors, looking at and talking about nature and wildlife. Another pack has been created to help elderly people explore their wild side from the comfort of their own homes.

The Wildlife Trusts' communications manager Leanne Manchester said: “30 Days Wild is fun for all ages and we provide ideas and activities for people whatever their circumstances – for individuals, families, schools and businesses.

"Last year we experimented with an activity pack for care homes and we were really delighted that a large number were interested. So many of us are seeking solace in nature during the pandemic but even we were surprised – and thrilled – that double the number of care homes have signed up to do 30 Days Wild this June.

“We have also developed a new guide to going wild for people supporting elderly relatives at home – to help them experience the wild, even if they’re stuck indoors. 30 Days Wild helps people get closer to nature and enjoy the small, everyday things.”

Sign-up, download the inspiration and get ready to share your daily #30DaysWild now - www.wildlifetrusts.org/30DaysWild

*Recent research: The Wildlife Trusts and University of Derby evaluated the benefits of daily nature contact with 1,000 people over five years of 30 Days Wild – the findings are online here.