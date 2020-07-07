Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage site Blenheim Palace reopens to visitors

The Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site Blenheim Palace opened its doors to visitors again last weekend.

As part of its reopening a series of ‘keeping safe’ measures have been introduced. New signage, barriers and announcements form part of the visit, and additional staff are on hand to provide advice and information. Extra temporary outdoor toilets with washing and hand sanitising areas have also been set up.

Daily visitor numbers are limited and admission is only via online pre-booking. Visitors will be welcomed at a safe distance, all transactions are cashless and staff in key engagement areas will be wearing personal protective equipment and be behind protective screens. Visitors can also watch an explanatory video online prior to arriving on site, which clearly explains the new procedures.

Blenheim Palace was built as a gift to John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, from Queen Anne and a grateful nation in thanks for his victory at the Battle of Blenheim on 13th August 1704.

To mark its reopening the palace is putting on display a set of four Marlborough family portraits, one of which features the 4th Duke of Marlborough as a child and has never been on show to the public before.

Other new features include the library decorated in the style of the 1920s and the coronation robes, chairs and coronets used by the 10th Duke and Duchess for the crowning of King George VI in 1937 will also be on show.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy al fresco dining in a series of outdoor marquee pods in the Italian Garden next to the Orangery restaurant, which will be serving lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

To book and reserve time slots to visit go www.blenheimpalace.com/tickets . To book one of the marquee pods visit www.blenheimpalace.com/visitus/cafes-restaurants/orangery/ .