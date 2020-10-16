Elstree School Nursery and Pre-Prep

ELSTREE Nursery and Pre-Prep in Woolhampton, Berkshire is set within the idyllic grounds of Elstree School’s 150 acres.

Founded more than 25 years ago, the school provides a stimulating environment for children aged three to seven to be nurtured and inspired.

With a recently refurbished and extended Early Years barn, garden, offices and entrance, Elstree Nursery and Pre-Prep has places for 65 girls and boys.

Energetic, enthusiastic and qualified staff work hard to ensure that every child is valued and encouraged to explore and develop their talents.

The aim is for children to leave Elstree Pre-Prep inspired and enthused.

Their first encounters of learning should be full of excitement and joy, framing their approach to education for the years ahead.

As this is often a child’s first experience of education, the transition from home to school is supported with home visits and taster days. This warm and homely approach is based upon the family principles of Elstree School.

With access to extensive grounds and facilities, the Early Years children spend at least one day outdoors every week exploring the natural environment.

This involves anything from sharing a hot chocolate and picnic around a campfire, to caring for and picking their produce in the vegetable garden.

Other weekly activities include cooking, PE, drama, dance, music, art and French.

Parents are encouraged to become actively involved in their children’s learning, and termly events for parents are held.

There is also an afternoon for grandparents, as well as parent afternoons for Nursery and Reception – the Den Building Day in the summer term being a firm favourite.

Elstree became fully co-educational this September.

Girls and boys can begin their journey in Nursery and smoothly transition through Pre-Prep to Prep until the end of Year 8.

Elstree Nursery and Pre-Prep are hosting their next Open Morning on Saturday, November 28, from 10am, with staggered arrival times and a limited number of families.

Individual weekday visits are also welcome during term-time.

To book your place visit

www.elstreeschool.org.uk/admissions/open-days/

Alternatively contact the Registrar on (0118) 710 3302 or email registrar@elstreeschool.org.uk