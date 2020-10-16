TIGERS Day Nurseries, the home of happy and engaged children and lots of exciting adventures.

Situated between Newbury and Thatcham, with plenty of parking and set in large grounds.

Tigers cares for children aged three months to five years, and only just last year they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Fresh air and exercise is incredibly important for everyone’s health and wellbeing and all our children spend time outside each day whatever the weather.

The staff create wonderful learning areas in the large outdoor spaces for experimenting, playing, growing plants and flowers, learning about local wildlife and watching the changes in the seasons.

In the wild garden the nursery runs Forest School sessions, and the children love going on bug hunts through the long grass.

The children have wonderful daily opportunities to paint, draw, create and learn.

Staff are highly skilled at providing great learning experiences and opportunities to progress the children’s development with creative and extensive resources.

Role play areas support the children to play out scenarios of what they already know in order to enable them to make sense of the world around them, and a wide range of books are available in every room and age group to support children to develop a lifelong love of books and encourage early reading and literacy skills.

There is a bubble room (sensory area) and studio for dance and drama sessions. Additional activities include French and music.

The on-site chef prepares fresh meals each day as food is an essential part of the children’s care.

Using an app, parents and carers can see photographs, videos and observations written by their child’s keyworker on a weekly basis.

Staff always listen to any requirements that you may have to help support the children.

Staff at Tigers are passionate and enthusiastic about the care and education they give your children. Many of them are long serving members of the team, but Tigers also believes strongly in training the next generation of educated childcare professionals, which is why they have their own training centre on site.

They work closely with regulator Ofsted and services such as Environmental Health and the Local Authorities Early Years Teams to ensure they are up to date with current regulatory requirements and changes in legislation. Tigers received praise for the way they have dealt with coronavirus and their ability to be flexible.

For more information email tigers@tigersdaynurseries.co.uk or call (01635) 528857.

www.tigersdaynurseries.co.uk