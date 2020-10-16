Abacus Day Nursery & Pre-School

ABACUS is a childcare gem in Newbury and has been the first choice for hundreds of families since opening in 1992.

Parents love it for its home from home feel and great location close to the centre of Newbury – with plenty of parking in its own private car park there’s no need to rush and no busy road to cross outside.

Babies and children under two enjoy exclusive use of The Nest, a suite of rooms with high quality furnishings, natural wooden toys and games and cosy areas provide the youngest children a safe space in which they can settle quickly, grow and develop in safety.

The Nest enjoys its own dedicated outdoor space so even the youngest children get time outdoors every day.

At the age of two children progress to rooms on the ground floor where they have a wide choice of carefully selected toys and games.

As their interests change, we develop resources to give them broader learning opportunities.

The Pre-School rooms are vibrant and educational, where children are introduced to more formal numeracy and phonics activities while continuing to learn through play and discovery.

There is unrestricted access to a covered outdoor learning area where children enjoy all the traditional outdoor activities in a safe and sheltered space as well as direct access to a large garden.

Children can climb, dig, pedal and play safely in the large garden, with small buildings and features that give them the opportunity to explore their imagination.

Many parents love the fact that Abacus has pet rabbits and guinea pigs to help children to understand animals and how to care for them.

All parents are kept up to date through the ParentZone secure app where you can share your child’s day, finding details of how well your child slept, ate, and played.

Staff regularly share your child’s developmental progress with easy to understand developmental observations and progress tracking – parents love this service.

Abacus does everything it can to make the lives of families as simple as possible.

Fee payment is simple using Direct Debit for hassle-free payment; the nursery also accept childcare vouchers, are members of the tax-free childcare scheme and provide free childcare entitlement for qualifying children.

They do not take a deposit, nor do they charge administration or joining fees.

Abacus Day Nursery has remained open all this year.

When lockdown began in March its doors were kept open to keyworker families and vulnerable children, ensuring their parents and carers could continue their essential work helping to support communities and keep the country moving.

Since restrictions were lifted in June Abacus was able to welcome other children back to the nursery.

Everyone has settled in really well again and both staff and children have easily adapted to the changes the nursery has had to implement in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The nursery has a detailed risk assessment regarding Covid-19, like other settings in the Complete Childcare group which it belongs to.

The nursery is cleaned rigorously and PPE is used when necessary, and good personal hygiene adhered to.

The drop off and collection of children is done at the door, which minimises the number of people coming into the building each day.

Abacus’ sister nursery in Bracknell produced an informative video detailing some of the new changes and procedures, which you can see on the Abacus Facebook page.

To recognise the hard work of its employees during the lockdown period, Complete Childcare presented Lockdown Hero awards to its staff who have worked continuously since lockdown began in March.

At Abacus these were given to nursery manager Emily Davis and Anna Berridge.

Choosing the right nursery is no easy task and can be a hard decision to make. The exceptional team at Abacus are really passionate about supporting children and their families.

The nursery’s great reputation is built on parents’ opinion and online reviews.

Get in touch today and discover what Abacus can do for your child!



Abacus Day Nursery and Pre-School, Oxford Road, Newbury, RG14 1XB (01635) 550134

abacus@completechildcare.co.uk