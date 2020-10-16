BASED at St John’s Church in central Newbury, St John’s Pre-School follows the Curiosity Approach philosophy, meaning they surround their children with resources that inspire curiosity, awe and wonder.

They are a forward-thinking setting with a dedicated,graduate-led team who create beautiful environments for the incredible children.

They inspire the children to be inquisitive and curious, creating the “thinkers and doers” of the future.

Children are supported to be ‘school ready’ when they leave, gaining independence, confidence, developing a ‘can do’ attitude and recognising what they are ‘expert’ at.

Children also develop the ability to enjoy their peers’ interests and capabilities.

St John’s is proud to have achieved another ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted in their most recent inspection, with ‘Outstanding’ for Personal development, Behaviour and Welfare.

They provide funded (subject to funding criteria) and paid for childcare from 15 to 30 hours per week for two- to five-year-olds during school term-time.

Staff pride themselves on the wide range of experiences they give children in their care, from weekly accredited Woodland School sessions for all children from their third birthday to Hartbeeps music and sensory classes (both of which the pre-school is looking forward to re-introducing as soon as coronavirus restrictions ease sufficiently) and yoga sessions, walks in the community and ‘Sticky Kids’ early years’ music and movement sessions.

When Covid-19 restrictions ease, the pre-school will also return to actively encouraging parents, carers and grandparents to get involved at pre-school by joining them at Woodland School or attending one of the regular ‘Stay and Play’ sessions the preschool holds in order to enable families to participate in activities with their children.

In addition, staff utilise the Tapestry online learning journal system to enable families to share in their child’s learning and progress.

The pre-school promotes healthy eating and provides healthy choices for children at snack time as well as having a daily fruit café.

St John’s child-led approach and ethos results in children being able to follow their interests and explore the world around them.

The setting enables free-flow from the inside space to the dedicated outside space, to encourage independence and interaction.

The garden has recently been transformed to further extend the array of experiences available to the children.

The hall has also been redecorated and the toilets and changing facilities renovated, which has helped to transform the surroundings for the pre-school’s wonderful children .

St John’s is accepting registrations for this academic year and next, but only have a few spaces remaining for 2020/2021 so please contact Pre-School manager Marlis on: (01635) 46467 or 07814 155110 to find out more.

http://saintjohnspreschool.co.uk/