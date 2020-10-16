AT Pied Piper Preschool, staff pride themselves on creating a fun and nurturing environment where they teach children important skills to help them become ready for learning when they start school.

Pied Piper is proud to be one of the longest running preschools in Thatcham.

They have been serving families for more than 35 years, since 1985.

At its last inspection, Pied Piper Preschool was graded Outstanding.

They have a caring, highly qualified and long standing team of experienced staff.

Their understanding of how best to work with children, and parents, combined with a commitment to providing the best possible learning environment means that families who attend Pied Piper Preschool are all welcomed and well supported.

The preschool operates in the hall to the rear of the Thatcham Methodist Church, along the A4.

This provides an ideal and safe location for play and learning, with good indoor and outdoor spaces all year round.

The setting allows children to free-flow between each space, encouraging their own independence as well as supporting their individual interests.

The staff create exciting and engaging experiences for the children and their families.

Each term, a trip is organised for the children such as a visit to a farm or Beale Park.

As well as this, the children are encouraged to take to part in a nativity play, Easter celebration and sports day.

All of which are thoroughly enjoyed by the children, their families and the team at Pied Piper.

The Pied Piper team use an online system called Tapestry for recording each child’s learning and development. This interactive learning journey has been greatly received by parents.

It is set up when a child starts preschool and can be downloaded and kept when they leave.

Pied Piper are pleased to offer a variety of flexible sessions; mornings, afternoons and full days are available for all children aged two-and-a-half to five years old.

Pied Piper has just a few spaces available for the current academic year and already has a growing waiting list for September 2021.

Please contact Pied Piper manager Eva Hughes for more information about the preschool, and please register your child early to avoid disappointment. (01635) 873814 info@piedpiperpreschool.org.uk