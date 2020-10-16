AT St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School the nursery class children have been very

busy settling in and getting to know one another.

‘My friends, these are my friends!’ says one new child enthusiastically.

The current cohort is keen on playing in the nursery garden, climbing and developing their gross motor skills; consequently, most of our activities are taking place outdoors.

Caring, passionate practitioners welcome and settle each child daily, according to their individual needs.

The children have access to both classrooms and the large exclusive garden during free flow for long periods each day.

A wide variety of resources and areas are available, reflecting all aspects of the Early Years Curriculum.

These include a free choice art area, music area and role play zone and provide a variety of opportunities to develop vital pro social, communication and physical skills.

Our knowledgeable practitioners, including a class teacher, use a combination of the children’s interests and planned activities to teach the children new skills in interesting, relevant and practical contexts.

Each child is extended according to their individual development and next steps.

Activities include baking, sewing, music, dance and gardening. Group times are kept short and interesting and the focus is on developing early phonics and mathematics skills as well as weekly RE and literacy.

The aim is to ensure that children not only succeed academically, but also grow spiritually and morally, developing into fully rounded individuals.

We follow the diamond rules at St Joseph’s and work hard on copying the example of Jesus, using good manners, caring for our friends and resources and following instructions carefully.

The children love to receive stickers for following these rules.

Despite current restrictions, practitioners continue to develop warm relationships with parents and carers, communicating with them daily via an online learning journal and email.

The classroom environment has maintained its inviting feel, while practitioners take responsibility for ensuring regular hand washing and cleaning, among other precautions.

One parent commented: “My son got attached to all the staff, which remarks a caring and child-friendly attitude. I can’t thank staff enough.”

In addition to the Early Years curriculum, the children are encouraged to develop skills of resilience, team work,

concentration and problem-solving, which sets them up for success throughout their school careers.

Practitioners sensitively encourage children to be as independent as possible, in collaboration with parents, assisting with a smooth transition into Reception year.