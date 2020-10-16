DINGLEY’S Promise is passionate about ensur every child receives the best start in life.

From the centre in Shaw, West Berkshire, they deliver life-changing support to children under five years with special educational needs and disabilities, and their families.

Offering term time Learn Through Play sessions, holiday playschemes and remote support for children with a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities, Dingley’s Promise helps children learn and grow to reach their full potential.

Last year they supported more than 64 children with varying needs. Ninety seven per cent of families said that they felt more confident in supporting their child after accessing their services.

Communication with families on their child’s progress is rated as excellent and as a result, 94 per cent of families felt less isolated and 92 per cent felt more positive about their child’s future.

One parent said: “I truly feel as a family we would have felt lost and scared without the support and knowledge from Dingley’s Promise. The care and support and love our daughter has received truly has been incredible.”

Dingley’s Promise also offers outreach support to any local family with a child aged 0-5 with SEND.

Their Family Support Service currently operates remotely, using Zoom to provide support sessions that cover topics from potty training to sensory issues, and drop in sessions for parents/carers to receive tailored advice and support.

They also share educational resources directly with families, and on social media, and encourage parents to join the online community group.

If you would like to access the Family Support Service, contact Paula Chambers on 07495 446053 or email paula.chambers@dingley.org.uk

You can contact the West Berkshire Centre on (01635) 552458.

For general enquiries: email admin@dingley.org.uk.

They are a friendly bunch and happy to answer any questions you may have.