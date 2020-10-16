Bright Sparks Nursery School

BRIGHT Sparks is located Heath End, just south of Newbury.

It is open during term time from 8.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The Nursery is registered with OFSTED for children between the ages of one to five years old.

The nursery has gained a very good reputation over the years with local families and primary schools.

The light, attractive and spacious building and outdoor play areas provide excellent facilities inside and outside.

The nursery is run by Mrs Lesley Smith, who has a Bachelor of Education and has obtained her Early Years Professional Status, and Mrs Cherida Daniel, who has a Bachelor of Arts in Design and the International Montessori Teaching Diploma, as well as the Early Years Professional Status.

In addition, she has gained the level 3 BTEC advanced award for Forest School Leaders. There is an established team of qualified teachers, some of whom have been with the nursery since its foundation.

Bright Sparks is rated “Outstanding” in all areas by OFSTED.

“The leadership and management of the provision are outstanding. They have high aspirations for continuous improvement, and this underpins all aspects of care and education.

“The highly effective partnership with parents is based on mutual trust and respect.

Parents are passionate about the nursery and speak with high regard and admiration for the staff and of the wonderful opportunities experienced by their children at this exceptional nursery.

“There is an excellent focus on play and learning in the outdoor areas. Children access a wide range of equipment and natural resources and this enables them to develop many new skills.

“Children are excited and motivated by the wide range of stimulating activities that take account of their learning needs and interests.

They are engaged in their learning and make excellent progress, taking into account their starting points and capabilities.

“Children are highly valued as unique individuals. Staff make thoughtful and accurate assessments of children, which are constantly monitored, challenged and adapted to secure timely interventions and support where needed.

“The children have good manners and are frequently praised for their exemplary achievements.

This gives them a highly developed sense of self-esteem and confidence.”