Burghclere Preschool

BURGHCLERE Pre-school is a long-established Ofsted Good- rated pre-school located in the lovely village of Burghclere, conveniently located between the A339 and A34, and just five miles from Newbury.

The pre-school runs termly, Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, with half or full days available, depending on your preference.

The pre-school also offers an early drop-off.

The pre-school is based in the Portal Hall, in the centre of the village, which gives a fantastic open space to work in.

There is also a secure outdoor play area, complete with mud kitchen.

Children are lucky to be adjacent to the village playground, which they make full use of.

They are also surrounded by beautiful countryside, so often go on nature trails to see what can be found, learning as they go.

Inside, there are learning zones for the children to explore, ensuring they cover all areas of learning as directed in the Early Years Foundation Stage framework.

The pre-school’s focus is to work in a partnership with parents, families and the local community, who all contribute to each child’s early years learning experience.

Staff want to ensure that learning does not take place in isolation, but that it is a fusion of experiences and interactions that happen daily, at home, at pre-school and in the wider community.

The pre-school is proud to be part of the Burghclere community and to be making a difference to children as they guide them on their educational journey.

The qualified, dedicated staff ensure that the pre-school offers a safe, loving and stimulating environment with high standards of care.

Children are always creating, baking or planting, but equally there are quiet zones for reading and relaxing.

The pre-school has up-to-date educational equipment as well as providing the individual attention and stimulus each child needs to feel happy and confident.

Staff use Tapestry, an interactive online learning journal, which enables them to record, track, share and celebrate children’s progress in early years’ education with their parents.

The pre-school has a new summer house, which is to be used on a daily basis as an outside classroom and will enhance the children’s outside learning.

Staff have a passion for providing the best in care and education for young children.

Their purpose is to partner with parents to support their child’s healthy development and early learning.

Each child has a dedicated member of staff as their key person, who will work closely with parents to keep them fully-informed of their child’s progress.

The team also produces a monthly newsletter to keep parents up-to- date on pre-school activities, plans for coming months and any future developments.

Staff proactively seek parental feedback as this is vital in order to continually improve the setting, and the pre-school is also committed to the continual professional development of its staff.

Burghclere Pre-school welcomes visitors and would be delighted to show any prospective parents and children around to discuss its day-to-day activities.

To arrange a visit please call 07749 316968 or email admin@burghclere.org.uk or visit www.burghclerepreschool.co.uk