Recipe: Cream of carrot soup with mini potato puffs
Romilla Arber, from the Honesty Group, shares a warming winter treat
Wed, 15 Nov 2017
Serves 6
Ingredients:
For the soup - 4 leeks, trimmed 50g butter 650g carrots, peeled and sliced 3 sprigs rosemary 1.5 litres chicken stock 150ml single cream sea salt freshly ground black pepper
For the mini potato puffs - 1 tbsp olive oil 1 small onion, finely chopped 250g potatoes, peeled and quartered and cooked until tender 1 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley 1 tsp curry powder 40g cheddar cheese, grated 2 tbsp crème fraîche flour, for dusting the work surface 1 x 230g pack of ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry 1 egg yolk, for glazing sea salt freshly ground black pepper
Method:
For the soup -
Cut the leeks lengthways through the middle just before the root end and fan out under a running tap. Rinse out any grit that may be sitting between the layers, then shred the leeks finely widthways.
Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the leeks, carrots and rosemary sprigs. Sauté for five minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the stock and bring to a simmer, then cover and cook gently for 50 minutes. Remove the rosemary sprigs and purée the soup in a blender. Tip the soup back into the pan, reheat and season. Stir in the cream just before serving.
For the mini potato puffs -
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Heat the olive oil in a small frying pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until soft and translucent. Remove from the heat.
Add the potatoes, breaking them up into bite-sized pieces as you do so. Add the parsley, curry powder, cheese and crème fraîche, taste and adjust seasoning.
Take a 12-hole fairy cake tin. You won’t need to grease it as the pastry is buttery enough not to stick. Dust your work surface with flour, lay out the ready-rolled puffed pastry and use pastry cutters to cut out 12x7 cm circles and 12x6 cm circles. Seal the edges by pressing around the pies with the end of a teaspoon or your fingertips.
Brush each little pie with the egg yolk glaze and then bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News