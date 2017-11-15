Recipe: Cream of carrot soup with mini potato puffs

Serves 6

Ingredients:

For the soup -

4 leeks, trimmed

50g butter

650g carrots, peeled and sliced

3 sprigs rosemary

1.5 litres chicken stock

150ml single cream

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

For the mini potato puffs -

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

250g potatoes, peeled and quartered and cooked until tender

1 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tsp curry powder

40g cheddar cheese, grated

2 tbsp crème fraîche

flour, for dusting the work surface

1 x 230g pack of ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 egg yolk, for glazing

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Method:

For the soup -

Cut the leeks lengthways through the middle just before the root end and fan out under a running tap. Rinse out any grit that may be sitting between the layers, then shred the leeks finely widthways.

Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the leeks, carrots and rosemary sprigs. Sauté for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the stock and bring to a simmer, then cover and cook gently for 50 minutes. Remove the rosemary sprigs and purée the soup in a blender. Tip the soup back into the pan, reheat and season. Stir in the cream just before serving.

For the mini potato puffs -