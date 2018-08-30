Katie's Italian Lamb

Method Place the lamb in a large roasting tin and drizzle over 1tbsp of oil. Roast at 240°C (475°F) for 35min. Meanwhile, finely chop the onion, carrot and celery. Finely chop the sun-dried tomatoes. Thickly slice the sausage. Melt the butter with the remaining oil in a large casserole dish. Stir in the vegetables and cook, stirring for 10-15 minutes or until golden and soft. Stir in the finely chopped brown-cap mushrooms and cook for a further 2-3 minutes . Add sun-dried tomatoes and sausage to the pan with the wine, passata and stock. Bring to the boil; simmer for 10 minutes. Lift the lamb from the roasting tin and add to the tomato sauce; cover with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce oven temperature to 170°C (325°F); cook for a further 3hrs or until lamb is falling off the bone. Lift the lamb from the casserole on to a deep, heatproof plate. Cover loosely with foil and keep warm in a low oven. Place the casserole on the hob, stir in the pasta and return to the boil. Simmer for 10min or until the pasta is cooked. Stir in the Parmesan just before serving. TAKING CARE OF YOU AND YOUR VEHICLE! For all your servicing, repair and MOT needs One Stop Service Centre is your local Newbury garage. Providing MOT tests, servicing and vehicle repairs on all makes and models of vehicle. We are a family business with over 40 years’ experience in the motor trade. Based just a few minutes’ walk from Newbury town centre , we’re in a perfect and convenient location. Book your service or MOT and while you wait, pop into town and go shopping. For our customers a bit further afield, we can provide courtesy cars on request. We also offer a very convenient collection and delivery service within eight miles of our premises. For an honest and friendly service Call Katie to book today 01635 570000