Thu, 30 Aug 2018
Katie's Italian lamb - recipe supplied by One Stop Service Centre
|
Ingredients:
2 half leg knuckles of lamb
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion
3 carrots and celery
9 pieces of sun-dried tomato
150g Italian style spicy or salami sausage
|
75g butter
125g finely chopped brown-cap mushrooms
500ml red wine
1 can or
400 ml vegetable stock
25g dried pasta shapes
15g grated parmesan cheese
|
|
Method
Place the lamb in a large roasting tin and drizzle over 1tbsp of oil. Roast at 240°C (475°F) for 35min.
Meanwhile, finely chop the onion, carrot
Add sun-dried tomatoes and sausage to the pan with the wine, passata
Lift the lamb from the roasting tin and add to the tomato sauce; cover with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce oven temperature to 170°C (325°F); cook for a further 3hrs or until lamb is falling off the bone.
Lift the lamb from the casserole on to a deep, heatproof plate. Cover loosely with foil and keep warm in a low oven.
Place the casserole on the hob, stir in the pasta and return to the boil. Simmer for 10min or until the pasta is cooked. Stir in the Parmesan just before serving.
