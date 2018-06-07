Oyster Rockefeller

• Place two rashers of chopped bacon in a large deep frying pan and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.

• Place 24 oysters in a large stockpot and pour in enough water to cover. Bring to the boil.

• Remove from heat and drain; let cool. When cooled, break the top shell off of each oyster.

• Using a food processor, chop the bacon, a handful of cooked spinach, five tablespoons breadcrumbs, three spring onions (chopped) and parsley, then add salt, a dash of tabasco sauce, a glug of olive oil and a teaspoon of Pernod and pulse until finely chopped but not puréed, about 10 seconds.

• Arrange the oysters in their half shells on a pan with sea salt. Spoon some of the spinach mixture on each oyster and bake for 10 minutes until cooked through.

• Then grill for a further two minutes until golden.