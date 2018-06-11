RECIPE: Tuna and sweetcorn fritters with bean sprout salad

Serves 6

1 x 285g can of sweetcorn, drained

100g can of tuna fish, drained

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 shallots, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh coriander

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

100g plain flour

2 eggs

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil, for frying

6 eggs, for frying (optional)

freshly ground black pepper

Bean sprout salad

3 tomatoes, cut into chunks

2 handfuls of bean sprouts

4cm piece of cucumber, sliced

5 spring onions, finely sliced

handful of torn basil leaves

Dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp dark soy sauce

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

1. Place half the sweetcorn in a food processor with the tuna, garlic, shallot, coriander, sugar and fish sauce. Whizz to a paste, then spoon into a mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the sweetcorn, the flour and 2 eggs. The mixture should be quite wet.

2. Season with the salt and some black pepper. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and cook tablespoons of the mixture until golden brown on each side. Place to one side to keep warm while you fry the eggs (if using). Serve the fritters with the eggs, some sweet chilli oil and the salad.

To make the salad

3. Place the tomatoes, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring onions and basil in a serving bowl. Mix the olive oil, soy sauce and seasoning to make the dressing and set aside. Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients when ready to serve.