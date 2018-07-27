Cafe Culture

HARRISON'S Coffee is run by Chilean couple Pedro and Susana, who have worked in hospitality for 20 years.

Harrison’s brings some South American tastes to Newbury – sandwiches are made using home-made, organic, vegan Chilean bread. They also make Alfajores – caramel sandwiched between shortcake-like biscuits.

The more traditional coffee shop trinkets are also on offer and children bring their parents for a special hot chocolate.

Pedro prides himself on taking care of the fine details and the couple’s friendly demeanour explains why business has been good since Harrison’s opened in March.

“We are happy,” Pedro said. “We are looking to find customers and we found friends.”

Yoga teacher Susana believes in the balance between exercise and food and that the little things are important.

Pedro said: “We always try to find some organic and healthy products like the home-made bread. We are looking to improve the business with different things.”

How did Pedro and Susana find themselves in Newbury? Pedro said: “The first thing is we know Newbury and we like Newbury and we were looking for somewhere like this.

“When we came to see the place we think it’s perfect. It’s in front of the clock tower, I think it’s a really nice location. We like this part of the town for a coffee shop.”

Harrison’s Coffee

15 The Broadway RG14 1AS T: 01635 36354

Open 8am until 4pm Monday to Saturday

FB Harrison’s Coffee / free wifi / homemade Chilean vegan bread