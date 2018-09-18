Can fish change your life?

I WAS driving in my car recently when I heard, on the radio, two different authors of slimming and lifestyle books talking about how a controlled balanced diet can help achieve a healthier life.

Included in their discussions with the presenter was a big mention about getting more fish into your diet, it was then that I suddenly heard myself nodding in agreement and talking to the radio that it was about time fish was brought to the forefront of our diets and healthy living.

The top 10 benefits of seafood are:

» Great for your heart – Seafood is low in saturated fat and high in omega-3, which can protect the heart from disease and lower the amount of cholesterol in the blood.

» Clearing the vessels – Eating fish can improve your circulation and reduce the risk of thrombosis.

» Joint benefits –Eating fish as a regular part of a balanced diet has been shown to ease the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

» The eyes have it – Eating oil-rich fish regularly can help to keep the eyes bright and healthy. Fish and shellfish also contain retinol, a form of vitamin A which boosts night vision.

» Essential nutrients – Seafood provides the body with many essential nutrients which keep us running smoothly, including iodine, selenium, zinc and potassium. Fish and shellfish are also excellent sources of many vitamins, including vitamins A and D.

» Take a deep breath – A number of studies have indicated that fish and shellfish may help to protect our lungs. Not only can seafood relieve the symptoms of asthma in children, but it has shown signs of preventing it.

» Brighten your outlook – Seafood may also play a large part in preventing depression; research has highlighted links between low omega-3 levels and a higher risk of depression. Seafood could also help us to avoid Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and post-natal depression.

» Your skin looks great – Not only does omega-3 help to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the UV damage, but eating lots of fish can also help with the symptoms of skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

» Good for down below – Evidence suggests that a diet rich in fish oils can help to protect us against serious inflammatory bowel diseases (BD) including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

» Boost your brainpower – The human brain is almost 60 per cent fat, with much of this being omega-3 fat. Research has indicated that people who eat plenty of seafood are less likely to suffer dementia and memory problems in later life. DHA, an omega-3 fat found in seafood, has also been linked to improvements in children’s concentration, reading skills, behaviour, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Fish is not the devil’s food; it is a great source of protein, it contains fats that help the brain and bones, it also contains irons and minerals including zinc, and iodine. These can all contribute to lowering your cholesterol, preventing heart disease and cancers and also assist in the prevention of dementia.

Fish is also brilliant for kids; it can help with bone and tissue development and also improves their brain power – which could mean you have a potential NASA scientist sitting in front of you. I wonder how many parents have read this and looked at their children on their phones, playing video games or watching the latest box set, and thought ‘he’s having a laugh – I got more chance of them being abducted by aliens than them eating fish!’.

Persevere with them, fish has many flavours and textures and in my experience with a little enthusiasm from the parents and a bit of variety, a compromise can be achieved.

My wife serves up fairy footballs (remoulded fishcakes) to our little girls and they love it.

A prawn curry, an oven roasted piece of cod, a good homemade fish pie or even a chargrilled swordfish steak (which can be compared to chicken in texture) can get your kids and you eating more fish.

If we can change our approach to foods then maybe, just maybe we won’t have the health problems we now have in the future.

Fish could actually change our lives!

Here's a simple, tasty swordfish recipe https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/food-and-drink/25407/grilled-swordfish-steak-with-mint-lime-salsa.html