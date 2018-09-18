Grilled swordfish steak with mint lime salsa

You will need

Sword Loin (available from all supermarkets)

Bell Pepper

Tomatoes

Lime

Onion

Paprika

Sugar

Soy Sauce

Mint



» Season the Sword loin then griddle until just cooked on a griddle or frying pan - about three minutes per side depending on the thickness of the steaks

Then make the salsa

» Finely chop or blitz the tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and a little fresh mint and add the seasoning and a squeeze of lime.

Serve with a dash of soy sauce with the salsa on the side.

Ideally served with minted new potatoes.