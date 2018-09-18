Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Grilled swordfish steak with mint lime salsa

Tickle your young ones tastebuds with this simple recipe

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Grilled swordfish steak with mint lime salsa

You will need

Sword Loin (available from all supermarkets)
Bell Pepper
Tomatoes
Lime
Onion
Paprika
Sugar
Soy Sauce
Mint


» Season the Sword loin then griddle until just cooked on a griddle or frying pan - about three minutes per side depending on the thickness of the steaks

Then make the salsa

» Finely chop or blitz the tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and a little fresh mint and add the seasoning and a squeeze of lime.

Serve with a dash of soy sauce with the salsa on the side.

Ideally served with minted new potatoes.

Thatcham bowling alley set for facelift after buyout

Appeal for witnesses to fight in Market Street

Talented boxer loses his fight against depression

New pan-Asian buffet restaurant to open in Newbury's Kennet Centre

