Grilled swordfish steak with mint lime salsa
Tue, 18 Sept 2018
You will need
Sword Loin (available from all supermarkets)
Bell Pepper
Tomatoes
Lime
Onion
Paprika
Sugar
Soy Sauce
Mint
» Season the Sword loin then griddle until just cooked on a griddle or frying pan - about three minutes per side depending on the thickness of the steaks
Then make the salsa
» Finely chop or blitz the tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and a little fresh mint and add the seasoning and a squeeze of lime.
Serve with a dash of soy sauce with the salsa on the side.
Ideally served with minted new potatoes.
