Cafe Culture - Courtyard Cafe, Hampstead Norreys

SINCE it was runner-up in Channel 4’s Village of the Year competition, Hampstead Norreys has seen an increase in visitors to its community shop and café – but that’s not to say it wasn’t already a thriving community resource.

  

The bright, friendly shop is well-stocked with local artisan food and drink and opens on to the café, which displays local work by local artists and has an outdoor seating area.

It is run by a team of six paid employees and an army of volunteers. Chef Jamie joined this year: “Everybody is so friendly and there’s such a great atmosphere.

  

“I make the savoury dishes on site, Vonnie is cake queen, and Barbara brings in a range of gluten-free items.”

Ingredients are sourced locally, with meat from Vicars Game, veg from Fishers and Herthertons bread. Local residents also donate home-grown vegetables.

 

Like many village cafés, the Courtyard gets a lot of cyclists and hikers flocking to its doors at weekends. During the week, it is particularly busy in term-time, both in the mornings following the school run and after school, when families drop in for a teatime treat.

Courtyard Cafe, Manor Farm Courtyard, Church Street, Hampstead Norreys RG18 0TD
FB/Twitter @HNShop1/free wifi/vegan and vegetarian options/takeaway

