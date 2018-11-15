It's beginning to look a lot like Crispmas...

LOVE them or hate them, Brussel sprouts are a part of the British Christmas. Walkers are getting into the festive spirit with a selection of specially flavoured crisps – including the vegetable that divides families at the Christmas table.

The Newbury Weekly News took some of the festive-flavoured crisps around Newbury for people to try and to gauge their reaction – maybe surprisingly the Brussel sprout flavour was one of the most popular, even though they have a green tinge and ‘don’t look very appetising’ according to Hannah.

Derek said: “The flavour is quite subtle. I like Brussel sprouts and these are really good.” His companion was not so sure and couldn’t bring herself to try them. She did give the thumbs up to the Pigs in Blankets flavour, however, saying “Ooh these are nice – a little bit different from smoky bacon, you can definitely tell they’re meant to be pigs in blankets”.

Ralph said: “I was expecting them to be revolting, but they weren’t - even though they had a slightly greenish tint.” His comment seemed to reflect most people's view, with one gentleman saying the sprout flavour crisps were "the most enjoyable one of the three [the others he tried were Pigs in Blankets and Turkey & Stuffing], the green colour looked a bit off-putting but they are actually quite nice and you can taste the Brussel sprouts."

Fi liked the green tint: "I was pleasantly surprised by the vibrant green colour of the Brussel sprout ones – really original!"

Her friend Leanne added: “I wasn’t expecting them to taste exactly like Brussel sprouts because of its unique flavour, but they were surprisingly very nice and well worth a purchase.” And John said: "They tasted best of the bunch..."

The Pigs in Blanket flavour come in a variety pack along with the Brussels Sprout and Turkey and Stuffing – perhaps the least favourite of the selection, with comments ranging from ‘yuk’ to ‘ooh remind me of chicken flavour crisps, not very tasty’.

Susie said: “I never thought I’d say this, but I actually prefer the Brussel sprout flavour.”

The Turkey & Stuffing crisps are also in a variety pack for what Walkers call ‘Sprout haters’, alongside Glazed Ham and Cheese & Cranberry flavour.

A group of teenagers loved the Glazed Ham: “Yep, these taste good”, “can I have the packet?” “where can we get these ones?” – friends Dean, Sam and Rob were enthusiastic, until we produced the Brussel Sprout flavour… then they left.

The Cheese & Cranberry flavour probably got the lowest thumbs up, but there were no crumbs left at the end, so they couldN'T have been that bad.

Perhaps the final word should go to Tilly who said: "Maybe I'll put these on the Christmas table instead of spending hours in the kitchen preparing dinner - could Walkers come up with a Christmas pudding flavour too please?"

What flavour would you like crisp manufacturers to come up with?