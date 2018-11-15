Cafe Culture - Honesty, Lambourn

THE Honesty Group of cafés each reflect the company ethos, but also put their own personal stamp on their premises.

Honesty Lambourn is situated in the centre of the village, where the racing community can have breakfast, business meetings take place and regular groups of friends turn up and know they will get a warm welcome and quality service.

Cakes, pastries and bread are homemade in the Honesty kitchens and delivered each day – chocolate brownies are a particular favourite. Every month also features a particular bread and cake.

Manager April points out that the Lambourn café is the only one in the group where breakfast is cooked on the premises – “and very popular they are too”.

Coffee comes from the Oxford Coffee Company, tea is Birchalls and the café also stocks Gusto organic fruit drinks. Takeaway service is available in recyclable cups, or 10 per cent off the purchase price if you bring in your own cup. If you like the jam in your cake, that too is Honesty’s own brand and jars are available to buy.

A chic café with strong ethics and an oasis of calm in this bustling community.

Honesty, Lambourn

17 High St, Lambourn, Hungerford RG17 8XL

www.coffeeshops.honestygroup.co.uk/FB/ free wifi/vegan and vegetarian options