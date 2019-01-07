Debbie Studart took over the running of the Pineapple café in April 2017 and her only regret is that she didn’t do it sooner. “I absolutely love being the boss and I also love the atmosphere.”



The café is attached to Pineapple Palace, the independent gift and clothes shop, that has established a reputation for being a go-to place for finding unique gifts and artefacts, many supplied by local businesses.

The atmosphere in the café reflects the style of the shop, with rustic tables and chairs, covered with cushions and throws, a woodburner in the corner and bone china crockery.



Debbie makes all the cakes at home and supplies both traditional bakes, as well as gluten free and vegan options. The café also serves sandwiches, bakes and paninis during the busy lunch period, as well as soup and jacket potatoes in the winter months.

Although it has a small, intimate feel, the café can actually seat quite a few more in the summer, when people like to sit outside on the wooden veranda overlooking the lake.



“We have a regular client base – friends who like to meet up for a chat over a coffee and cake,” explains Debbie.

Debbie runs the café on her own, occasionally drafting in her teenage daughter to help out during the holidays. “It can get a bit manic sometimes, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. We also have hen parties here, for up to 20, as well as kids parties for up to 12 – they combine them with workshops, provided by the Pineapple Studio and it’s really good fun.”

The café gets particularly busy between 10am and 2pm and you’ll always find a selection of Victoria sponge, brownies (gluten free) and flapjacks (vegan) and chocolate tiffin – and you won’t go hungry because Debbie serves generous portions.

Debbie also makes bespoke cakes for parties and special occasions under her other business Peace of Cake, which you can find on FB and Instagram.

E: info@pineapplepalace.co.uk

Facebook / Instagram