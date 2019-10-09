Cafe Culture - The Snugg, Snelsmore Common, Wantage Road, Wednesday to Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm (from August 1 until September 1 open daily, 10am-5pm

HURRAH, there’s finally a café at Snelsmore Common.

Imagine the collective cheer that went up when Tracy Foster first opened the doors - from dog walkers, who spend hot, sunny mornings and cold winter nights trudging the well-walked paths, to parents running along behind their children as they master the art of riding without stabilisers around the circular route; everyone was in need of a coffee shop.

The Snugg is just what it says on the tin. A cosy café with walls adorned with positive quotes and pallets-cum-shelves displaying the teapots that Tracy has lovingly collected over the years.

Come in for a cuppa and she will choose which teapot to serve your drink in, depending on your personality. Despite only opening in June, regulars now abound and one has even been in with a new teapot to add to the collection.

Tracy used to run the post office in Yattendon, but moved just half-a-mile up the road from Snelsmore Common last year, with husband Dean, who also runs a local taxi firm.

They decided a café of some sort was much needed and approached the landowners, BBOWT (Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust) to see if they could bring up a mobile coffee stand.

Before they knew it they were renovating the old garage right by the entrance to the common and opening up their café. The first few months have exceeded all of their expectations and things only look set to get better.

The Snugg also offers afternoon teas and picnics to order – both must be pre-booked at least 24 hours in advance – which include a delectable array of sandwiches, cakes, scones, crisps and drinks.

Tracy is keen to work with local suppliers and so twice a week, four or five tasty cakes are delivered from Hermitage-based Camilla’s Cakes.

As well as cakes, you can also enjoy baguettes, sandwiches, quiches, salad bowls, biscuits, fruit and ice creams.

And keen to do her bit for the planet too, you can also take your own cups or Tracy will serve your drink in compostable ones. Kids lunchboxes also come in recyclable paper bags.

Even dogs don’t miss out at The Snugg, as Tracy stocks Pawsecco freeze pops, which are perfect for your furry friends.

Click here for more foody places and news