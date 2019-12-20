Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list
Dom and Marliz Robinson
Bagnor restaurant The Blackbird has been named one of the top eateries in the country.
In @Harden's Top 100 Best UK Restaurants 2020, based on 50,000 reports from a survey of 7,500 diners, The Blackbird came in at 77.
Harden's' summary noted: "Dom Robinson’s CV is a glittering one and his 'top-level cuisine' at this cosy pub 'in a charming village location' has won it a big culinary reputation.
"There is a ‘Dégustation’ menu, but – as with the à la carte and menu du jour – the cuisine is very grounded and un-poncy.".
Other top-scoring restaurants in West Berkshire, rated 5/5 (excellent) for food are:
Henry & Joe's, Newbury
The Woodspeen, Woodspeen
Also named by Harden's are:
The Pot Kiln, Frilsham
Eliane of Hungerford, Hungerford
Arigato, Newbury
The Vineyard at Stockcross
