Pancake recipes - gluten-free and vegan as well as traditional method to make sure West Berkshire enjoys Shrove Tuesday

PANCAKES are easy to make right? But you might just want a reminder, because consistency is all-important. We've also found a gluten-free and vegan recipe, so no one is left out. Each recipe should make 6-8 pancakes depending on the size of your pan.

Traditional batter pancakes

100g plain flour

2 eggs

300ml semi-skimmed milk

1tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil plus extra for frying

Put the flour and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl.

Make a well in the centre and crack the two eggs into the middle pour in about 50ml of the mil and 1tbsp sunflower oil and whisk from the centre, gradually drawing the flour into the eggs, milk and oil. Once all the flour is in, beat until you have a smooth, thick paste.

Add a bit more milk and whisk to loosen the thick batter. Keep whisking as you gradually pour in the remaining milk. Continue pouring and whisking until you have a nice gloopy consistency – about the same as thick single cream.

Heat the pan over a moderate heat, then wipe it with oiled kitchen paper.

Ladle some batter into the pan, tilting the pan to move the mixture around for a thin and even layer. Quickly pour any excess batter into the mixing bowl, return the pan to the heat.

Leave to cook, for about 30 seconds - the pancake should turn golden underneath and then it's ready to turn.

If you don’t fancy tossing it into the air, hold the pan handle and slide a palette knife or slice under the pancake, then quickly flip the pancake over. Make sure it is lying flat against the base of the pan with no folds, then cook for another 30 seconds before serving it to whoever has their plate ready first!

DID YOU KNOW : You can freeze the pancakes for one month, wrapped in cling film or make them up to a day ahead.

Gluten-free pancakes

125g gluten-free plain flour (available in most supermarkets)

Pinch of salt

1 egg

250ml milk

butter for frying

As before, put the gluten-free flour and pinch of salt in a bowl and make a well in the centre.

Crack the egg in the middle and pour in a quarter of the milk. Use an electric or balloon whisk to combine the mixture.

Mix in some more milk (aobut 50ml) and when the mixture is lump free, mix in the remaining milk.

Leave to rest for 20 mins and stir the mixture again before using.

Heat a small non-stick frying pan and add some butter.

When the butter starts to foam, pour a small amount of the mixture into the pan and swirl it around to coat the base.

Cook for a few minutes until it is golden brown on the bottom (could take longer than traditional pancakes), then turn over and cook until golden on the other side.

Then dish them out

Vegan pancakes

300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1tbsp sugar

1tbsp vanilla extract

400ml plant-based milk (oat almond or soya – available from most supermarkets)

1 tbsp vegetable oil for cooking

Whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt in a bowl using a balloon whisk until mixed.

Slowly pour in the milk until you get a smooth, thick batter.

Heat some oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat and add two tbsp of batter into the pan.

Cook for 3-4 mins until the edges are set and bubbles are appearing on the surface.

Flip the pancakes over with a spatula and cook for another 2-3 mins until golden on both sides and cooked through.

As before, dish it out

Now for the toppings – lemon and sugar, honey, Nutella, berries, bananas - the decision is yours!

