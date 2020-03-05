Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

MasterChef semi-finalist Ollie Hunter, owner of The Wheatsheaf in Chilton Foliat, launches sustainable cookbook

MasterChef semi-finalist Ollie Hunter, owner of The Wheatsheaf in Chilton Foliat, launches sustainable cookbook

Ollie Hunter

30 Easy Ways to Join the Food Revolution: A sustainable cookbook is the first book of its kind to present sustainable eating with a vision of the future way of cooking for readers to follow and cook from.

Based on the simple principle that local ingredients equal the lowest possible carbon footprint, Ollie Hunter endeavours to eat sustainable, desirable and delicious food.

Ollie was a MasterChef semi-finalist in 2013 and since then he and his wife, Lauren, have taken over The Wheatsheaf pub in Chilton Foliat, Wiltshire.

Working in collaboration with his parents’ nearby farm, The Wheatsheaf has been voted the UK’s most sustainable business (Sustainable Restaurant Association) and was also the winner of the Serve More Veg & Better Meat Award at The Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Food Made Good Awards 2019.

Ollie's book 30 Easy Ways to Join the Food Revolution, published by Pavilion Books.

