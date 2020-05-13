Lockdown dessert favourites - sticky toffee pudding, profiteroles and tiramisu top survey

BRITS love desserts and cakes. From sticky toffee pudding to mince pies, the nation has perfected the craft of dessert-making over the years to satisfy that sweet tooth.

With the recent events that force us to stay at home, there is a lot of comfort to be had in our favourite sweet treats. However, there is one question that can either unite or break us - what are the best British desserts?

A recent survey asked 1,788 Brits what their preferences are and sticky toffee pudding, profiteroles, red velvet and tiramisu came out on top.

Runners up in the favourites stakes included the very British Victoria Sponge, bakewell tart, bread & butter pudding, arctic roll and apple crumble.

Among the most disliked were fruit cake, mince pies and Christmas pudding - clearly not fans of sultanas, raisins and dried fruit.

The blandest puddings and cakes included rice pudding, carrot cake, banoffee pie and trifle.

Do you agree with the survey? What's your favourite cake or dessert?