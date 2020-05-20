Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Homemade burgers to make your barbecue go with a sizzle

Quick and easy recipe

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Recipes to make your barbecue go with a sizzle

Burgers (makes 4)

Ingredients
540g/1lb 3oz minced beef chuck steak 
25g/1oz chopped parsley or coriander, or a mixture 1 onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp smooth Dijon mustard
1 free-range egg yolk
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Burger buns or ciabatta rolls

Garnish
Cheese slice - gruyere works well
Beef tomato sliced
Shredded lettuce
Red oinion sliced
Mayonnaise

  • Place all the burger ingredients in a large bowl, combine with your hands and shape into four equal-sized patties.
  • Preheat the barbecue to hot.
  • Cook the burgers for about 15 minutes, or until cooked through, turning once.
  • Top each burger with a slice of cheese towards the end of the cooking time.
  • Before serving, mix together the mayonnaise and lettuce.
  • If using ciabatta, cut the rolls in half and toast under the grill on both sides.
  • Top the bottom halves with the lettuce and mayonnaise, followed by a slice of tomato. Arrange the burger and cheese on top of the roll, followed by a slice of red onion. Top each burger with the other halves of the rolls and serve.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for information as boy is robbed

police

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33