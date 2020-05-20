Homemade burgers to make your barbecue go with a sizzle
Geraldine Gardner
geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk
Burgers (makes 4)
Ingredients 540g/1lb 3oz minced beef chuck steak 25g/1oz chopped parsley or coriander, or a mixture 1 onion, finely chopped 1 tbsp smooth Dijon mustard 1 free-range egg yolk 1 tbsp olive oil Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Burger buns or ciabatta rolls
Garnish Cheese slice - gruyere works well Beef tomato sliced Shredded lettuce Red oinion sliced Mayonnaise
Place all the burger ingredients in a large bowl, combine with your hands and shape into four equal-sized patties.
Preheat the barbecue to hot.
Cook the burgers for about 15 minutes, or until cooked through, turning once.
Top each burger with a slice of cheese towards the end of the cooking time.
Before serving, mix together the mayonnaise and lettuce.
If using ciabatta, cut the rolls in half and toast under the grill on both sides.
Top the bottom halves with the lettuce and mayonnaise, followed by a slice of tomato. Arrange the burger and cheese on top of the roll, followed by a slice of red onion. Top each burger with the other halves of the rolls and serve.
