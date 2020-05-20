Sweet and creamy delicious Pannacotta

Pannacotta (serves four to six)
Ingredients:
3 gelatine leaves
150ml milk
600ml double cream
130g caster sugar
Method:
- Soak the gelatine in a bowl of ice-cold water and leave until soft
- Put the milk, cream and sugar in a pan and bring to the boil
- Remove the gelatine from the water, add to the boiling liquid and whisk until dissolved
- Pour (skimming off the froth, if so desired) into four small metal pudding moulds
- Place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours
- Turn out the pannacotta by dipping the moulds into a pan of hot water for a couple of seconds and turning them upside down on to plates
Serve with fruit coulis or fresh berries - or both!
