Sweet and creamy delicious Pannacotta

Pannacotta (serves four to six)

Ingredients:

3 gelatine leaves

150ml milk

600ml double cream

130g caster sugar

Method:



Soak the gelatine in a bowl of ice-cold water and leave until soft

Put the milk, cream and sugar in a pan and bring to the boil

Remove the gelatine from the water, add to the boiling liquid and whisk until dissolved

Pour (skimming off the froth, if so desired) into four small metal pudding moulds

Place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours

Turn out the pannacotta by dipping the moulds into a pan of hot water for a couple of seconds and turning them upside down on to plates

Serve with fruit coulis or fresh berries - or both!

