Sweet and creamy delicious Pannacotta

Easy dessert topped off with fresh berries

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

Pannacotta (serves four to six)

Ingredients:
3 gelatine leaves
150ml milk
600ml double cream
130g caster sugar

Method:

  • Soak the gelatine in a bowl of ice-cold water and leave until soft
  • Put the milk, cream and sugar in a pan and bring to the boil
  • Remove the gelatine from the water, add to the boiling liquid and whisk until dissolved
  • Pour (skimming off the froth, if so desired) into four small metal pudding moulds
  • Place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours
  • Turn out the pannacotta by dipping the moulds into a pan of hot water for a couple of seconds and turning them upside down on to plates

Serve with fruit coulis or fresh berries - or both!

