Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Rainbow vegetable kebabs with honey glaze

Non vegetarians will be queuing up as well

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Rainbow vegetable kebabs with honey glaze

Rainbow vegetable kebabs (serves four)

Ingredients:
1 courgette, thickly sliced
1 aubergine, cut into chunks 
1 red onion, cut into wedges
8 cherry tomatoes (orange/yellow/red)
1 orange pepper
1 yellow pepper
Button mushrooms
Corn on the cob, cut into 2cm chunks
(You can pick any combination of your favourite vegetables for this - just stilck them on the kebab and watch them sizzle)

Glaze:
1 tbsp clear honey
1 tsp grainy mustard
2 tbsp oil
Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  • Blend the honey, mustard, oil and salt and pepper
  • Thread the vegetables onto the skewers - mixing and matching your colour scheme
  • Brush with the glaze
  • Place over barbecue, remembering to rotate and add glaze
  • Any remaining glaze can be used for dipping

Job done! (OK so we couldn't think of a blue vegetable for the full rainbow effect, but it still looks pretty yummy)
 
 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for information as boy is robbed

police

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33