Rainbow vegetable kebabs with honey glaze

Wed, 20 May 2020
Rainbow vegetable kebabs (serves four)
Ingredients:
1 courgette, thickly sliced
1 aubergine, cut into chunks
1 red onion, cut into wedges
8 cherry tomatoes (orange/yellow/red)
1 orange pepper
1 yellow pepper
Button mushrooms
Corn on the cob, cut into 2cm chunks
(You can pick any combination of your favourite vegetables for this - just stilck them on the kebab and watch them sizzle)
Glaze:
1 tbsp clear honey
1 tsp grainy mustard
2 tbsp oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Job done! (OK so we couldn't think of a blue vegetable for the full rainbow effect, but it still looks pretty yummy)
