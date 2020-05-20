Rainbow vegetable kebabs with honey glaze

Rainbow vegetable kebabs (serves four)

Ingredients:

1 courgette, thickly sliced

1 aubergine, cut into chunks

1 red onion, cut into wedges

8 cherry tomatoes (orange/yellow/red)

1 orange pepper

1 yellow pepper

Button mushrooms

Corn on the cob, cut into 2cm chunks

(You can pick any combination of your favourite vegetables for this - just stilck them on the kebab and watch them sizzle)

Glaze:

1 tbsp clear honey

1 tsp grainy mustard

2 tbsp oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Blend the honey, mustard, oil and salt and pepper

Thread the vegetables onto the skewers - mixing and matching your colour scheme

Brush with the glaze

Place over barbecue, remembering to rotate and add glaze

Any remaining glaze can be used for dipping

Job done! (OK so we couldn't think of a blue vegetable for the full rainbow effect, but it still looks pretty yummy)







